Family Promise To Host Fall Fundraising Event With Food Trucks, Entertainment And More

Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga invites the public to support its mission to end homelessness one family at a time at its upcoming Food Truck and Fun Fest.

The event is on World Homeless Day, Oct. 10, from 1-4 p.m at 1184 Baldwin St. and will have entertaining activities for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be four food trucks, live entertainment from Kerry Mills, games, prizes, line dancing and Zumba. Attendees can enjoy food ranging from southern-style comfort food and Mexican cuisine to Italian ice and gelato. The food trucks participating in the event are Belli-ful Bistro, Polita’s, Wright Time Foods and Repicci’s Gelato. The event is entirely outdoors, and portable restrooms and a handwashing station will be available.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on Family Promise’s Eventbrite page. A ticket includes entrance to the event, access to all activities and food from the food trucks. Proceeds will go toward Family Promise’s mission to end homelessness one family at a time. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

“We are overjoyed to have families together outside and enjoying activities together,” said Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga’s Executive Director, Jackie Clay. “Our volunteers, donors and supporters mean so much to us. They allow us to all come together and have fun, plus help families find stable housing. Our programs provide families with the resources they need to reach independence.”

With the recent rise in housing prices and homelessness in Chattanooga, Family Promise is working hard to help families in the area. To date this year, more than 400 families have been served by the nonprofit not only in finding housing, but also in short-term financial assistance that keeps families from becoming homeless in the first place. Recently, it helped a single mom with three children find housing when she had to leave her apartment complex that was converted to more expensive condos.

Family Promise hosts events like this so it can continuously make tangible differences in unsheltered families’ lives with the support of the community. The event is designed to be family-friendly and inclusive of any age group.

“We believe there is something for everyone at this event,” said Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga’s Director of Development, E’tienne Easley. “We are looking forward to a day full of fun activities and the chance to support a cause that we are deeply passionate about.”

The event is proudly sponsored by First Horizon Bank.