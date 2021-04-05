Feedback Sought To Help Plan For Downtown Chattanooga Activities

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused most events to be cancelled or moved to virtual platforms in 2020, event organizers in Chattanooga are preparing to host in-person events in Downtown Chattanooga in the coming months.

“We are paying close attention to daily positive cases along with the number of people receiving vaccines,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “We have learned over the past year how it may be possible to host in-person events with COVID-19 safety measures including wearing masks, social distancing and providing sanitation stations. As we continue to see a decline in COVID-19 in Chattanooga, we are planning ways to safely welcome people back to our downtown for entertainment and to enjoy the many restaurants, retailers and attractions that are open.”

Event organizers including River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Chattanooga Presents, Caravan Tribe, SoundCorps, RISE, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Friends of the Festival, The Enterprise Center and the West Village along with the City of Chattanooga Office of Open Spaces have jointly created a survey to gather feedback from residents on what types of events they would like to see in 2021 along with how organizers can create safe and welcoming atmospheres.

Individuals who complete the survey will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a place of their choice in Downtown Chattanooga. The survey can be completed online here now through April 11th: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8VVNDNQ.

