Find Local Food, Support Local Farmers

Main Street Farmers Market makes it easy to buy and eat green

We all hear it, a mantra that often reeks of elitism and pretension, yet lacks clarity and definition and most importantly, inclusion. What does it mean to “Eat Local” or to “Support Local Farmers”?

What is the definition of local? In a technology-driven world, what even is a farmer anymore? How do we eat local? Where do we find the food that’s from “closer”? Why is it easier to find beef all the way from Australia than it is to find local grass-fed beef? Why is it cheaper to buy a pork tenderloin from a Tyson mega-farm in Arkansas than it is to support our next-door neighbor?

All of these questions lead us on a wild goose chase, jumping down bottomless rabbit holes in search of an answer to how our food system got so backward. We live in a time of unfathomable food waste, hyper-consumerism, and food that has been processed to a level that would be unrecognizable by our not-so-distant relatives.

Our health as a nation is on the line. Nearly 10 percent of adults in the United States suffer from diabetes, with impoverished communities being hit the hardest. The statistics go on and on.

Just like this rant, it has gotten out of hand. However, there are ways around it. The Main Street Farmers Market is one of many ways that we can shift the tide back to a healthier and more locally sourced way of life.

“Being a patron of a farmers market is an investment in the local economy, the environment, and very importantly, the hardworking family farmers who grow our food,” says Holly Martin, the market’s manager. “You may have seen the bumper stickers that say, ‘No Farms No Food’ and it is absolutely true. We as consumers make a lot of food choices every day, and supporting local agriculture is one of the most impactful food choices you can make.”

Main Street Farmers Market is a producer-direct market, meaning the vendors on-site have grown, raised, or handcrafted the products for sale.

“We are decidedly food-focused and every vendor has been inspected at their farm or business and vetted by our board of directors for their commitment to local and sustainably grown food,” Holly says. “We have a carefully selected variety of vendors that sell fresh produce, cheese, kombucha, antibiotic-free meats, herbs, eggs, coffee, and chocolate.”

The market, as with most in the food world, considers the definition of local to be “food grown within 100 miles of its point of purchase or consumption.” It may come as a surprise to some that there is a significant quantity of high-quality farmers and food producers in the immediate Chattanooga area.

On April 18th, Whole Foods on the Northshore will donate 5 percent of their total sales for the day to the market, and on May 1st, the MSFM will host their annual Spring-A-Ma-Jig with live music, special guests, and food trucks to celebrate the offerings of the springtime bounty.

The Main Street Farmers Market is currently celebrating their tenth year of continuous operation. You can visit them at the Finley Stadium parking lot every Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. March through October and from 4–5 p.m. November through February. Both the CARTA bus route 9 and the free downtown shuttle have stops close by.

Visit mainstfarmersmarket.com for more information and stop by Instagram @mainstfarmersmarket. Can’t make the hours? It’s easy to develop relationships with local farmers and create a symbiotic relationship outside of market hours.

A healthy, local, sustainable lifestyle is for everyone. MSFM is a great place to start.