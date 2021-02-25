Find The Luck Of The Irish As Shamrock City Returns To Lookout Mountain

Rock City is expecting lots o’ luck this March as it opens the 13th annual Irish festival Shamrock City! All things green return, even the waterfall, Saturdays and Sundays March 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Rock City was unable to host our award-winning St. Patrick’s celebration last year at the start of the pandemic, which makes opening this season even more exciting,” said See Rock City Inc. President & CEO Susan Harris. “It is a joy to start our event season in 2021 with many of our guests’ favorite, Shamrock City. We are planning to bring back all our special events this year and are thrilled to be able to do so safely, with changes and additions that include fun and engaging experiences while also keeping guest and partner (employee) health and safety as our key priority.”

New this year is a show in the amphitheater with Jerry the Mime, as well as new food offerings and surprise “pop-up” Irish dance performances. Bagpipers and harpists return to Shamrock City, playing favorite Irish tunes. See Suffolk Sheep and a Scottish Highland Cow with Bagby’s Critter Corral from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can also enjoy an online scavenger hunt with Rocky by scanning hidden QR codes found on objects throughout the gardens.

Taste Irish-themed food at various eateries throughout the park including green funnel cakes, Irish potato soup, corned beef and cabbage sandwiches, Shepherd’s Pie stuffed baked potatoes, green fudge and limeade. Café 7 is serving Irish Nachos, Reubens, Collard Green Melts, Scotch Eggs, Guinness Stout Cake and more! Specialty beer from Chattanooga Brewing Co. is also on tap.

An Irish concert add-on ticket is available for $16 featuring live band performances with three daily showtime options to choose from, including a meal of Cottage Pie, Irish Soda Bread and a drink. Enjoy some Irish, Celtic, Scottish and Highlands music with the Molly Maguires on Saturdays and Olta on Sundays. Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock to purchase concert tickets and regular event admission.

Rock City is continuing to operate at limited capacity to allow physical distancing for guests, so online reservations are highly recommended as entry times can sell out. Masks are required for entry and must be worn on the ticket plaza, inside any building and outside anytime distancing cannot be maintained. Rock City continues to follow local and state guidelines to help ensure everyone’s safety.

Shamrock City’s annual community partner is the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Green shamrocks are available for $1 and gold shamrocks for $5 to help raise needed funds to support local families with MD.

Chattanooga’s Spring Break Safari is happening March 5 – April 11. A RockQuest Adventure package is also offered exclusively at Rock City, this year with a Geode Crush activity. For more info and to participate in the virtual scavenger hunt, go to www.seerockcity.com/springbreak.

Shamrock City has been a repeat Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society! Located only six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is a 14-acre natural and scenic attraction with unique rock formations and gardens atop Lookout Mountain.

