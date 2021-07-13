First Ever Wine And Art Market Is Coming To Ringgold

The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market has partnered with The Georgia Winery, the Ringgold Art and Frame Gallery, and Farm to Fork to bring a fun summer evening to Ringgold, GA.

This event will be held on July 23rd from 6pm-9pm at the Market Pavilion, located at 96 Depot Street in Ringgold. Local artists from the Art and Frame Gallery will be displaying and selling their art, as well as a few art vendors from the farmer’s market.

The admission is free, and attendees can buy wine to sip while they shop and browse the beautiful local art being showcased. Charcuterie plates and desserts will be available to purchase by local food vendors Molly Pie Golly and Taste of Europe Delights, and the market will be decked out with mural art from local non-profit youth center The Lift.

Live music will be provided by local musicians Eric Kirkendoll and Sam Steadman, and there are tables provided by the City of Ringgold for shoppers to sit and enjoy their food and the music.

Local artist and teacher Katie Dwyer will also be holding a Paint and Sip Class during this event from 6:30pm-8:30pm. The class will offer artists of all skill levels a chance to relax and paint an adorable cow on canvas. Cost of the class is $30 and includes all supplies. Call 423-903-1379 to sign up for the class, space is limited.

" This is a wonderful collaboration of many businesses to support the local arts and to emphasize how important art is to any thriving community. We are grateful to the many artists in our community and hope to showcase them often through events such as this one." said Rabbit Valley Market Manager Samantha Martin.

The first Wine and Art in Ringgold Event. July 23rd 6pm-9pm. Do not miss this spectacular market!