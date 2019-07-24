First Impressions With Renoir And Glackens

Come savor the nuances of two art masters at The Hunter

The Hunter Museum of American Art has brought something truly unique to Chattanooga with their newest exhibit. “William J. Glackens and Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions” is now on display, featuring more than twenty works by each artist.

The exhibit highlights the stylistic similarities and differences of the two masters, and it does so with a beautiful variety of pieces by each, including landscapes, still lifes, portraits, etchings, and lithographs.

“Affinities and Distinctions” is set up wonderfully for both the art fanatic and the casual patron—each Renoir is placed next to a very similar piece by Glackens and vice versa. But if you want to go into this exhibit and really impress someone with your art knowledge, I’m here to give you the quick run-down on both artists and why this exhibit is definitely a must-see.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir is a well-known Impressionist painter from France who lived from 1841 to 1919. William J. Glackens, on the other hand, was an illustrator and artist-reporter in Philadelphia; he lived from 1870 to 1938. Glackens’ lifelong affinity for Renoir began with a trip Glackens took to France to hunt down art pieces for the collection of his good friend Albert C. Barnes.

On display at the Hunter Museum is Glackens’ notebook which shows the prices of varying artworks in France, as well as sketches of places that inspired him. Before leaving France, Glackens actually had Renoir’s exact paint palette ordered from the same paint shop (which is on display in the exhibit) so he could start his American take on the Impressionist movement.

Like many artists today, the two men were rebels in their field; Impressionism was not being taken well by either the French or American art academies. Both men paralleled each other by going rogue and funding a small gallery show that (surprisingly to many) went over wonderfully with viewers; the Hunter exhibit is able to perfectly recreate that same feeling of awe in art lovers today.

So how do you spot the differences between artists (without cheating and looking at the placard) and seem like you really know what you’re talking about? The exhibit takes you on a journey, with the earliest works of each to the left, and you can notice that Renoir clings to much more intense brush strokes than Glackens, as well as creating less forced perspective than the latter.

Once you get to the right side of the exhibit you will be faced with Renoir’s later works, which have a heavier focus on rounder shapes, whereas Glackens stuck to sturdy figures whenever doing portraiture.

The art pieces first debuted together in the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale last October, but before the exhibit opened the museum called the curator of the Hunter and asked if they could borrow a Glackens piece on display in Chattanooga.

The curator for the Hunter responded simply and said, “Well sure, but where else is this exhibit going?” and so began talks of the exhibit visiting Chattanooga for three months. In fact, this is the last stop before all the pieces go back to their respective collections.

Luckily, “Affinities and Distinctions” is sticking around Chattanooga for a bit longer and can be seen until September 22nd. Tickets are $20, which includes admission to the exhibit and the rest of the museum.

Come and see “Affinities and Distinctions” and create your own impression about these Impressionists.