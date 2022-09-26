First Things First To Host Dad’s Making A Difference Cookout

First Things First will host a Dad’s Making A Difference cookout on Saturday, October 1st at Booker T. Washington State Park from 3pm-6pm.

This event is FREE for dads and kids of any age. There will be food, music, and other citywide organizations.

Dad’s Making A Difference is a transformative 13-week program for dads. Each week, these men join a small group of dads for a 90-minute session, offering guidance in:

Navigating the child support and legal systems

Obtaining a steady job

Seeing their children more often, and

Learning how to better relate to their child and child’s mother.

These men discover the value of their role as dads and how to build strong connections with their children.

"I’m a better man because First Things First took the time to help me in ways I didn’t know I needed to be helped," said James, a 2019 graduate of Dad’s Making A Difference.

First Things First is a non-proﬁt organization based in Chattanooga that helps families start and stay strong. First Things First provides resources that guide people so they can live better lives. The vision is for healthy relationship skills to be passed down, by every family, from generation to generation.

For more information, visit www.FirstThings.org.