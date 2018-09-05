Flags, Plants & Aquariums

A roundup of some interesting stories from around town

Chattanooga is nothing but a very diverse city. I was speaking to some folks from Atlanta this past weekend who hadn’t been to the city in quite some time and were absolutely amazed at how “cosmopolitan” we’ve become.

And while that is true in many ways—such as our great restaurants and lounges, art galleries, music venues, and so forth—Chattanooga is also in many ways still very much in touch with its small-town roots.

Such as the ongoing drive by the Chattanooga Coast Guard Unit and Surf’s Up Car Wash, who are teaming up for “Wreaths Across Chattanooga” in an effort to place a flag on each of the 43,000 gravestones at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Currently, there is only enough funding to place about 10,000 flags on the grave markers of our veterans. Which is why the Coast Guard Unit will be hosting a fundraising event at Surf’s Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Rd. this Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Surf’s Up will make a donation for each car washed and the Coast Guard will offer assistance to motorists in giving “tender, loving care to their vehicles”. The plan is to place all 43,000 wreaths on Saturday, December 15, at noon.

Another aspect of small-town life is gardening—both large and small. Autumn generally brings cooler temperatures and plenty of rain—both of which plants love—but the soil’s still warm enough for roots to keep growing until winter when the ground freezes.

And plants aren’t the only ones enjoying sweater weather—autumn conditions are perfect for gardeners, too!

Which is why we are getting excited about the upcoming 32nd annual Fall Native Plant Sale where the horticulture staff and volunteers at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center offer an impressive selection of trees, shrubs, and perennials.

The public sale is scheduled for September 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a members-only pre-sale party on Thursday, September 20).

On-site experts available to help with selection, plus guided hikes and educational workshops will take place throughout the weekend.

And this year, for the first time, they are offering a new mail-order option where you can preorder native trees and shrubs by this Sunday and then pick up at their greenhouse during the event.

Get all the details by calling (423) 821-1160 or at reflectionriding.org

But wait, that’s not all (as they like to say on late-night television).

We also have some really good news about our most popular destination for both visitors and locals alike: The Tennessee Aquarium.

Of course, all Chattanoogans are well aware of what a fantastic aquarium we have (and if you haven’t visited in a while, you really should—it just keeps getting better all the time). But it’s also really nice to know that other people outside of the city share our enthusiasm as well.

Which is why we are very pleased to note that we made the TripAdvisor 2018 Travelers’ Choice list of Top 10 Aquariums in the world. So congrats to all the staff and volunteers who have made the Tennessee Aquarium the true crown jewel of Chattanooga.