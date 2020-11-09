Food City is preparing to kick-off their third annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Beginning November 11th and continuing through December 31st, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $10 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations.

Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City.

“Food City’s ongoing hunger relief initiatives have been a tremendous success and we are hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!