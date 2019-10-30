Get Your Hands Dirty

Explore some of the city's community gardens

Community gardens in Chattanooga help all types of communities. One garden helps the underserved. Another is a club providing teaching experiences. One helps all gardens to form a community of their own.

And while the beginning of November may seem a strange time to talk about gardening, these gardens have a year-round growing season, with winter boasting crops such as broccoli, kale, cauliflower, cilantro, and turnip greens.

Take, for example, Greenway Farm Community Garden, located at 5051 Gann Store Rd., Hixson. The garden has a partnership with the City of Chattanooga and the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy and includes 15 plots divided by gardeners. Gardeners are allowed to grow anything, just as long as it is not a perennial, in true “community” fashion.

“Some of our gardeners are experienced, some are not, and we welcome all of them,” says D.C. Dreger, president of the garden club.

Part of the club’s mission is education, as there are a variety of growing techniques. Some plants are on trellises, while others grow in raised beds, for example. A bee hive has also been introduced, which is helping to educate about pollination.

Dreger says they have growers from all over the country and world.

“We also have people who come just to walk around here, and we have a pre-kindergarten group that comes. We have invited them all in,” Dreger notes.

Some of the gardeners have a commitment to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Dreger expects about 400 pounds to be donated by the end of the year. Those interested in joining the Greenway Farm Community Garden can fill out an application on their website and pay a membership fee.

Another example of a community garden can be found on the Southside just outside the HART Gallery building on East Main Street. The gallery, which serves those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to make art, created the garden for their benefit as well.

“Our garden serves our artists. A lot of people who are on social security, disability, or are homeless, and do not have access to fresh food,” explains Cassie Terpening, communications and volunteer coordinator for the gallery.

The artists pick the food themselves, and they enjoy meals together two times a week. “There is a lot of purpose to this space,” Terpening says proudly.

The garden is also decorated with artwork from the artists, and features a memorial section to those who have passed on.

The HART Gallery is largely run by volunteers, and their main component of funding is individual donations. Their garden also benefits from donations, sometimes from local farms.

“Crabtree Farms donates their plants to us after their plant sales,” Terpening explains. “We just got to pick up the plants, which was a real treat.”

As for Crabtree Farms themselves, located at 1000 E. 30th St. just off of Rossville Boulevard, while they are not a traditional community garden, what they are is in many ways even more impressive: a 22-acre Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm.

Produce is sold through the CSA, which is a pay-for-share program, and also at farmers markets and to local restaurants. But they haven’t forgotten their roots in community gardening.

“We started a community garden workshop that we held for a long time. We put together a handbook that’s still available,” executive director Sara McIntyre explains.

In addition, Crabtree Farms gives extra plants to anyone who is growing food for others for free.

“There are a lot of people who are food insecure,” McIntyre notes. “This is a value to our community.”

Crabtree Farms keeps track of the various gardens’ and gardeners’ information, and then uses that information to bring its members together.

“We allow them to come together and share resources,” McIntyre says.

For more information, visit greenwayfarmcommunitygarden.org, hartgallerytn.com and crabtreefarms.org