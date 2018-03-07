Getting Wild In Rehab

Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation is the happiest place in town

Since its inception in 2015, Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation has had their hands, cars and homes full with critters who need help getting a second chance.

Founders Alix Parks and Sherry Teas, who are both licensed through the US Fish & Wildlife and the TWRA, created Happinest because of their love of animals and discovery that there was nothing like this for 100 miles.

Happinest can rescue, rehabilitate and release raptors, songbirds and mammals including chipmunks, rabbits and deer.

“Human interference is the biggest challenge affecting wildlife,” said Sherry when describing how people can make better decisions and be proactive in preservation, “Window strikes and being hit by a car are the most common accidents we see.”

Predator attacks along with inclement weather can also affect the success of wildlife. “The worst thing a person can do is feed an injured or orphaned animal,” Sherry continues with some tips that could decrease the need for wildlife rehabilitation centers. “It is a myth that you can’t touch them because the mother will not take it back. Keep it warm, stress free but do not feed it.”

There are several ways to lend a helping hand. Every first Saturday of the month, Crown Chattanooga donates a percentage of service sales directly to Happinest so get an oil change or have your brakes fixed knowing the money goes to a good cause. They are hosting a 5K at the Little Owl Festival in May as well as a pancake breakfast and comedy benefit in the summer.

If you can’t make those events, you can purchase donations off their Amazon Wishlist (prices starting at $6) and they doubly benefit because of Amazon Smiles. You can also donate supplies such as storage bins, kitchen timers or things as simple as pen and paper. Cleaning supplies like bleach, trash bags or laundry detergent is always appreciated.

For those wanting a more hands-on approach, there are a few ways to help and they do not all include the good old cleaning up poopy cages. Happinest would love to increase their Transporter Team. Currently there are about 30 active volunteers but as most of them work full time, it is tough but imperative to pick up a rescue as quickly as possible.

If anyone is willing to partake in a 30-minute round trip to help pick up and deliver a rescue, that would help immensely.

Someone who may not want to feel the urgency of transporting can join the Re-nesting Team. When a baby falls out of a nest, it’s likely that it will reunite with its mother...eventually. However, that time when it’s vulnerable to the elements and predators, is when the Re-nesting Team steps in. This person’s job is to warm up, rehydrate and wait for the mother. Somewhat time consuming yet simple, pleasant and rewarding.

If you have experience in teaching, grant writing, marketing or skills that would be beneficial, contact Happinest and they will find a home for you with them where you can thrive just like their rescues.

Or if you are interested in volunteering, apprenticeship or want to schedule them to educate your group, call (423) 593-3932 or email them at HappinestWildlife@gmail.com