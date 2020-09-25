Girl Scouts Fall Product Program Underway

The Girl Scout Council of Southern Appalachians’ Fall Product Program, which features candy, nuts, and magazines, is an awesome opportunity for Girl Scouts to enhance their Leadership Experience.

Much more than a money-earning activity, the Fall Product Program teaches the girls leadership skills and prepares them for the future.

Participating girls also develop skills in financial literacy and learn how to set goals, make individual and group decisions, craft her unique sales pitch, manage troop proceeds, and ethically run a business. Girls start taking online orders Sept. 25 and will continue through Oct. 28.

Friends and family can choose from several delicious varieties of candy and nuts that range in prices from $7-$10. You can also order or renew your favorite magazine subscriptions through the online program.

GSCSA and local Girl Scouts receive a portion of the subscription fees. Not only are you getting a great magazine, but you are also supporting Girl Scouts in your local community and helping to provide programs, adult training, and support for our camps.

For each $7 donation received after Oct. 11, we will send one tasty can of nuts or package of chocolates to military troops serving overseas, through our partnership with Friends of the Troops.

Every purchase of Fall Product is an investment in girls, and their leadership capabilities, in your community, with 100 percent of the net revenue staying local.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the items we offer and have not been visited by a Girl Scout in your community, please e-mail your contact information (name, address, zip code, and phone number) to info@girlscoutcsa.org or you can call 800.474.1912, and the council can connect you with a troop in your area.

