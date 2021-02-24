Girl Scouts To Kick Off Cookie Drive With Booth Sales And Grubhub Orders

On Feb. 26, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will begin distributing its always-anticipated cookies by holding drive-through locations, safely hosting cookie booths and accepting orders through Grubhub for contact-free pickup or delivery.

“We’re proud to see our Girl Scouts embrace change with courage and confidence as they find solutions to run their cookie businesses safely during a pandemic,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Our goal is to provide the community a variety of ways to safely purchase Girl Scout cookies and show its support for the development of young female entrepreneurs.”

Cookie Booths

Girl Scout cookie booths will open at businesses across the community and will follow health and safety guidelines to keep shoppers safe. Visit www.iwantcookies.org and enter your ZIP code to find nearby cookie booths, including drive-through locations.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ local offices will host cookie booths seven days a week from Feb. 26 through March 21. The booths will be open 5-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. The offices also will serve as locations for all Grubhub pickup orders in the area.

The Chattanooga office is at 6101 Enterprise Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416

Grubhub

Get Girl Scout cookies the same day through Grubhub by placing orders at www.grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app for contact-free delivery or pickup. The food delivery service will waive its fees so that troops receive 100% of the proceeds. Troops can access Grubhub’s back-end technology so Girl Scouts as young as 5 years old can learn how to manage inventory and track and fulfill orders.

“We’re grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees so that our community has another safe and easy way to order Girl Scout cookies without lowering proceeds for local troops,” Fugate said. “Those proceeds fund troop activities and support our mission to develop girls of courage, confidence and character that make the world a better place.”

About Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia.

Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.

