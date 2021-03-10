Girls Inc. Kicks Off 60th Anniversary With Unbought & Unbossed Luncheon

For 16 years, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga has proudly honored over 160 women in the greater Chattanooga area, who, through their community leadership and career achievements, have exemplified the Girls Inc. values of being strong, smart, and bold.

Each year 7-10 women are nominated by the community and chosen to a mentor by 7-10 high school aged girls in our Impact and SHE program. Historically these UnBought and UnBossed women have been recognized and honored at our Annual Girls Inc. UnBought and UnBosssed Luncheon.

"In honor of our 60th Anniversary and our 17th Annual UnBought and UnBossed luncheon our program will look slightly different this year," states Toccora Johnson, newly appointed CEO of Girls Inc. "We are excited to celebrate the past as we hear from a few past mentees and their honorees about their journey over the years. These outstanding women will share what they have learned from each other as a result of their UnBought UnBossed experience." We are honored to recognize the following former Honoree and their Mentee.

Sheila Boyington & Alexis Eaton

Bobbie Allison-Standifer & DeCaria

Dr.Martina Harris & MaNiyah Chatman

Girls Inc., high school students participating in the She: She Can, She Will program participate in community service and engagement projects with local organizations throughout the year. This design provides immersive leadership development, mentorship, and career exploration opportunities. Girls participating in the She: "She can, She will" program chose three organizations to partner with and honor these girls and their organizations as they share their experiences and growth at the event. Partnering organizations:

The Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga

Chattanooga Room at the Inn

Willow Farms

The 17th Annual UnBought & UnBossed luncheon, a virtual event, will be held on March 24 at noon. Tickets can be purchased at www.girlsincofchatt.org/ubub, anniversary and corporate package options available as well.

About Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga inspires and equips girls to be strong, smart, and bold leaders within their families, their community, and society. Outcome-driven and research-based programming help girls build confidence, embrace positive decision-making to take charge of their health and well-being, and achieve academic, personal, and career goals. For more information, call our office at 423-624-4757

