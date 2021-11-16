Girls Inc. Transitions 60th Anniversary Diamond Soiree To An Online Auction

The Girls Inc. 60th Anniversary Online Auction is being held in lieu of the organization's 60th Anniversary Diamond Soiree which was cancelled in September due to a rise in COVID cases.

The auction opens Sunday, November 21st at Noon and closes the following Sunday, November 28th at Noon. Funds raised from the 60th Anniversary Online Auction will make it possible for Girls Inc. of Chattanooga to forward their mission to inspire and equip all girls to be strong, smart and bold leaders within their families, their community and society.

Anyone can register and bid on Girls Inc. of Chattanooga auction items at www.32auctions.com/girlsincofchatt. Those who register in advance of the auction open date have the opportunity to view auction items and start a watch list of items they would like to bid on. Participants will find a full list of rules and online auction features on the auction website.

Auction items include but are not limited to; vacations; Tahoe-Ski Trip, Disney, Hawaii and more. Unique local experiences; family fun day, date night, girls night out and more. Gift certificates to local and national businesses; restaurant packages, gift baskets and more.

"We are so grateful to the many local businesses and community members who have donated some fantastic auction items in support of our mission. I believe there is something for everyone in our online auction. Girls Inc. 60th Anniversary Auction is a great place to shop for gifts that give back as we approach the holiday season or to gift yourself. Either way, each winning bid inspires and equips our girls to be strong, smart and bold!" said, Girls Inc. CEO, Toccora Johnson-Petersen.

In conjunction with Girls Inc. 60-day campaign to celebrate 60 years of service and over 28,000 girls and counting served, the organization hopes to raise $60,000 in total. Full Girls Inc. 60th Anniversary celebration details can be found at https://www.girlsincofchatt.org/diamond