Girls On The Run Of Southeast Tennessee Marathon In A Month

Girls on the Run of Southeast Tennessee’s Marathon in a Month is a fundraiser challenging everyone to move 26.2 miles in the month of March.

Move means - run, walk, row, swim, do 26 push ups every day of the month or if you're really ambitious, 262 pushups every day. Practicing yoga for 26 minutes a day works too. Make the Marathon in a Month challenge your own and have the GOTR Council and other participants encouraging throughout the 31 days.

It’s only $26.20 to be part of the Marathon in a Month challenge, but GOTR would love to see higher fundraising goals to ensure all girls in our community have access to the Girls on the Run program. GOTR believes in the potential of each girl and that financial challenges shouldn't exclude her from participation in the program.

The money raised from Marathon in a Month will help girls in Bradley, Hamilton, and Polk Counties who want to participate in GOTR, but need some financial assistance. Each season as many as 52% of program participants require financial assistance, and the GOTR Scholarship Fund allows them to receive full or partial scholarship, depending on their need. Marathon in a Month participants who raise at least $262 will receive a Girls on the Run t-shirt.

To sign up or learn more about Marathon in a Month the website is https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Cleveland/MarathoninamonthGOTR. There's also a Marathon in a Month Facebook page which can easily be found as @marathoninamonth.

Get some friends, family members, coworkers to join the GOTR of Southeast Tennessee Marathon in a Month challenge with you - you can do it together, but apart.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run of Southeast Tennessee is proud to serve girls in third through fifth grade in Bradley, Hamilton, and Polk counties in Tennessee. GOTR is a physical activity based positive youth development program for girls of all abilities that teaches life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games. The program typically has two ten-week sessions each year, one in the spring and the other in the fall. More information can be found by visiting https://www.girlsontherunsetn.org/

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!