Girls on the Run of Southeast Tennessee Offers Fall Program Options

Girls on the Run of Southeast Tennessee, a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curriculum to girls of all abilities, is offering several program models to bring programming to girls in the community this fall 2020 season.

For the first time ever, Girls on the Run programming can be brought directly to neighborhoods, as well as to houses of worship, community centers, and businesses. Two different program models are available – a virtual model, whereby coaches deliver Girls on the Run programming to a team of girls via an online classroom, and a flexible model, whereby girls and coaches meet in person but have the option to meet virtually when needed.

Girls on the Run of Southeast Tennessee serves girls grades 3-8 in Bradley, Hamilton and Polk Counties. The nonprofit is seeking sites at which to host teams as well as volunteers from the region to coach teams this fall. Coaches and sites should register by September 15; teams will begin meeting in late September.

Coaches do not need to be athletes but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a virtual training session.

“Girls on the Run has been a successful program in schools in our community for nearly a decade,” said Anna Baker, Council Director. “Due to the COVID pandemic, teams will be smaller and sites more localized this fall season. This program is a great opportunity to provide social emotional learning and physical activity to girls in the safety of their neighborhoods, at a time when it is needed the most. In addition to neighborhood teams, we invite houses of worship, community centers and local businesses to host a team this fall.”

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight-week program incorporates physical activity to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribution to the community - activities and skills that are necessary and valuable in both National and personal recovery efforts.

Volunteer coaches will utilize a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet two to three times a week, and the program culminates with all teams completing a 5k event.

Flexible Programing Model

The flexible model allows GOTR programming to be delivered in person with enhanced safety measures including physical distancing modifications. The program can easily be transitioned to a virtual model, with lessons that mirror the in-person program. This programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional, and physical outcomes of the program while allowing local teams to adjust to changes in the school and community health guidelines throughout the season.

100% Virtual

Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program. Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.

For more information about coaching or bringing a Girls on the Run team to your community, visit www.girlsontherunsetn.org or contact Council Director Anna Baker at anna.baker@girlsontherun.org.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Visit girlsontherunsetn.org to learn how to get involved in your community.

