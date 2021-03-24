Go Red For Women Looking For Local Heart Heroes

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women announced today that their annual event will honor local Heroes of the Heart.

“We know people throughout our community have risen to the call over the past year. Healthcare workers, teachers and so many others have had to step up and we want to honor those with a special Go Red for Women event this year,” says Garry Thurman, chair of Go Red for Women.

Members of the community can nominate Heroes of the Heart online at heart.org/chattanooga. The Go Red for Women team will review all submissions and select stories to share at the 2021 Go Red for Women Virtual Experience "Heroes of the Heart" on May 14, 2021.

The Go Red for Women movement, chaired locally by Garry and Rhonda Thurman, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the Chattanooga Digital Experience is locally sponsored by Guardian Investment Advisors, Vascular Institute of Chattanooga and Encompass Health.

To register for the Go Red for Women Virtual Experience and get more information, visit http://chattanoogagored.heart.org

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!