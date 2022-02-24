Grammy-Winning Bassist Victor Wooten Featured Speaker At Partnership’s RISE Luncheon

The Partnership for Families, Children and Adults will present five-time Grammy-Award winning bassist, songwriter, producer, and vocalist Victor Wooten at RISE 2022, its fourth annual fundraising luncheon.

This year’s luncheon, featuring this founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, will be held on March 30th at The Chattanoogan Hotel at 11:30 a.m.

RISE 2022 will shine a spotlight on Partnership’s Camp HOPE youth program by featuring Wooten as the keynote speaker and honoring two distinguished community advocates who have significantly impacted the Camp HOPE program.

Wooten will also perform a one-hour concert for VIP ticket holders on Tues., March 29 at Songbirds Museum at 5:30 p.m.

“When we decided to highlight how Camp HOPE changes lives, Victor Wooten was our first choice of speaker,” said Partnership Chief Executive Officer Pam Ladd. “Not only is he a great musician, he’s also a teacher, author, magician, and a tireless advocate for children with an encouraging message to deliver. He embodies the promise we share through Camp HOPE.”

Camp HOPE is designed for children and youth impacted by trauma due to domestic violence, sexual assault, or child abuse. Offered solely by the Partnership in the Chattanooga area, the year-round program provides immediate support while also offering tools and resources for families and individuals to create lifelong stability and independence.

Partnership’s Camp HOPE program, offered in combination with its year-round Pathways mentoring program, foster positive relationships in the lives of youth. Camp HOPE America, the national program on which the Partnership’s companion programs are modeled, offer hope through program activities—with hope defined as believing in yourself, believing in others, and believing in your dreams.

The overall vision is to end the generational cycle of violence and to help children dream of a brighter future and create new pathways to reach their goals. Of those who have participated in Camp HOPE America and Pathways, 55% are more likely to enroll in college, 78% are more likely to volunteer regularly, and 90% become interested in being a mentor for others.

RISE 2022 also marks the 145th anniversary of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The Partnership is a comprehensive, non-profit human services agency that assists people in building better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention, and education programs. These services would otherwise not be available to individuals and families in 25 Tennessee counties and four counties in North Georgia.

Tickets for the luncheon are $75, and $150 to attend the VIP concert and luncheon. Tables are $1,000 and $1,500 for eight guests to attend both events. To learn more or to register, visit PartnershipFCA.com/RISE or call (423) 697-3827.