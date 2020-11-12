The Grateful Gobbler Is Going Virtual This Year

For the past 20 years, more than 5,000 people and their pets have convened at Coolidge Park on Thanksgiving morning to support Chattanooga’s homeless families by participating in the Grateful Gobbler Walk presented by First Horizon Bank.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual…meaning individuals and families can choose the location whereby they can walk, run, roll, or stroll a 5K on Thanksgiving morning at 8 am.

“COVID-19 will eventually go away but homelessness will not and that's why we decided to host the Grateful Gobbler Virtual 5K this year,” said Stan and Betsy McCright, Co-Directors of the 21st Annual Grateful Gobbler Virtual Walk. “We urge the community to continue Chattanooga’s longtime Thanksgiving tradition while helping homeless families in transition by registering and participating in the Grateful Gobbler.”

The cost to participate is $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under. T-shirts can be mailed or picked up prior to Thanksgiving Day at the Grateful Gobbler’s Pickup Drive- thrus. The Drive-thrus will be held from 10 am – 2 pm at The First Horizon Pavilion on Saturday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 25.

Every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!

For more information or to register for the Grateful Gobbler Virtual 5K, visit www.gratefulgobbler.org

