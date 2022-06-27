green|spaces And The Southside Council Partner To Build Little Free Libraries

Chances are you've seen a Little Free Library in your neighborhood. These free-standing weatherproof boxes act as free book exchanges that function on the honor system: take a book, leave a book.

green|spaces and the Southside Council recently partnered to install a Little Free Library at the Bethlehem Center. Now, the Alton Park neighborhood always has access to a diverse collection of literature!

“The Bethlehem Center is extremely excited to participate in this program and have a Little Free Library in front of our center,” says Reginald F. Smith, II, Executive Director of the Bethlehem Center. “We are grateful to our partners at the Southside Chamber and green|spaces for making this blessing a reality for the youth and families in our community.”

The Southside Council donated the materials to construct the Little Free Library and gave a variety of new children's and young adult books to fill it. For any existing Little Free Libraries, the Southside Council is offering to restock them with donated books. They see this as an investment in the Southside community that they hope will inspire others to give back.

“We now have additional books for the students in the Bethlehem Center’s ‘Read to Lead’ program, but also for neighbors to share and contribute to,” says Southside Chamber Council President Monica Kinsey. “We were thrilled to partner once again with green|spaces for the installation of the Little Free Libraries.”

Members of green|spaces' Build It Green program installed the Little Free Library. Build It Green is a leadership and workforce development program that prepares young adults for careers in construction and energy services.

Build It Green primarily performs energy-saving and weatherization repairs in low-income homes, but they also work with non-profits on community projects that require construction. They recently completed a project with Stove Works, where they built an outdoor art installation that doubles as a community playground.

Those interested in donating to the fund to build more Little Free Libraries in the Southside footprint should contact the Southside Chamber Council President, Monica Kinsey at Monica@caravantribe.com. Those wanting more information about partnering with Build It Green, should contact Dexter Talley at Dexter@greenspaceschattanoog.com.