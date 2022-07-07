Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga To Open Application Process For Prospective Homeowners

Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening the application process to select future homeowners on Monday, July 11.

The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening their doors in 1986. They are guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.

When the application process opens, successful future homeowners must meet three program requirements. First, they must show a need for housing by living in low-income/ high housing costs; unsafe dwelling; overcrowded conditions; homelessness; unsafe surroundings; or that the home cannot accommodate the needs of a disabled household member.

Secondly, applicants must have the ability to pay. They must have the ability to pay a 30-year, 0% interest rate mortgage. The house payment includes principle, property taxes and homeowner’s insurance. Applicants must meet low-income guidelines based on family size.

Finally, applicants must be willing to participate in Habitat’s “Sweat Equity” program. Each future homeowner must complete 15 hours per month toward the minimum 300 required hours of volunteer work before moving into their new home. Sweat equity is hands-on involvement of future homeowners in the construction of their homes, as well as in other Habitat and community activities. Families also attend education classes to complete their sweat equity hours.

Habitat President and CEO Jens Christensen said, “It’s always very humbling to open the application process. We see individuals who have been struggling to meet very basic human needs. When they are selected, we know that the trajectory of their family’s future is about to be forever changed. As homeowners, they will begin to build generational wealth. With the help of our future homeowners and volunteers from across the community, we are making real change across Chattanooga. For us, there’s simply no higher calling.”

Those interested in becoming future homeowners are encouraged to apply online when Habitat’s application portal opens on Monday, July 11. The application process will be open until August 31, 2022.

At work in Chattanooga since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area is a faith based non-profit organization whose vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Dedicated to transforming the Chattanooga area by working with corporate partners, foundations, churches and thousands of volunteers to build simple, decent and affordable homes in partnership with low income families.

Chattanooga Habitat has built 283 homes providing more than 1,000 women, men, and children with the joy and security of Habitat Homeownership. Dozens more families have benefitted by Habitat’s home repair work, which includes repairs and weatherization. Habitat Chattanooga builds more than just homes—we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.