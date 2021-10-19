Halloween On The Green To Feature Free Live Music, Family Fun And Disney’s “Coco”

With activities for all ages, Halloween on the Green will offer a night full of entertainment, sweet treats and much more! Highlights of the free event include cake walks every 20 minutes, pumpkin painting, and oversized games like Giant Jenga.

Live music by local musicians and “Road to Nightfall 2021” winner Fantastic Confabulation will open for Orquesta MaCuba who will be playing a mix of salsa, Afro-Cuban rhythms and Latin jazz.

The event will be capped off with a screening of Disney/Pixar “Coco” starting at approximately 7pm following sunset. If colder weather is in the forecast, firepits will be placed throughout the Chattanooga Green for attendees to enjoy during the movie.

The event will be held from 4:00pm – 9:00pm on October 30th on the Chattanooga Green, located across from Ross’s Landing in the Riverfront District.

“From the ONE Riverfront planning process, River City Company is continuing to diversify the types of events hosted in the Riverfront district along with featuring local artists and vendors for Chattanoogans and visitors to enjoy,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “With COVID-19 cases on the decline, we are still implementing safety measures and look forward to hosting even more events this fall and winter in the Riverfront.”

The River City Company tent will also offer free candy and glow sticks to attendees. Other artists and food vendors will also be at the event with items for purchase. For those 21+, a variety of beverages will also be for sale.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and bring chairs and blankets for the movie screening.

Full event details can be found at: https://www.rivercitycompany.com/events/halloween-on-the-green

Halloween on the Green is made possible by sponsors including the Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Robert Stone Foundation, EPB, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Made in Tennessee, Elliott Davis, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, and hosted in partnership with Chattanooga Presents!