Hamilton County Schools Now Offering Free Online Reading Videos

Online reading videos provide free fun family activities

ReadyRosie, an early education online program, is now available to families in Hamilton County to provide short videos and free resources with simple, engaging activities to do at home for children, ages birth to third-grade. The program is a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF).

Through this partnership, all families with school-aged children in the community will have access to ReadyRosie videos, which will give them simple and fun activities to help children learn at home. The videos are approximately two minutes long and available in English and Spanish. The video moments feature real families demonstrating instructional activities that parents can replicate with their children.

The lessons are rooted in learning goals for children involving literacy, early math, health, and well-being.” Families with students in grades K-2nd automatically received an invitation around May 1 and are already enjoying ReadyRosie.

“As we continue to navigate these challenging times, we are excited to provide all Tennessee families with access to this incredible platform to help them create rich learning experiences at home,” said Penny Schwinn, Tennessee Education Commissioner. “The ReadyRosie platform is another resource from the state to help families engage with their children during this time by doing simple, instructional activities at home while promoting learning and bonding with their children.”

The ReadyRosie platform is available for families now through September 1, 2020. Families can easily register for free today at readyrosie.com/tn/. The families signed up will also receive weekly messages or emails with playlists of activities.

“Early literacy is a focus for Hamilton County Schools, and it is the key to student success throughout a child’s school experience,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Parents and children having fun and learning together with ReadyRosie this summer will move the district closer to our goals in our five-year plan Future Ready 2023 of children on-track in English and language arts.”

ReadyRosie Videos this week (Birth to Five):

ReadyRosie Videos this week (Kindergarten-3rd Grade)

For more information about ReadyRosie, visit the state website. Register today at readyrosie.com/tn/