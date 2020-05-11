HCSO Hosts Law Enforcement Memorial Wreath Laying

In honor of National Police Week, on Wednesday, May 13th, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will officially recognize our community’s fallen law enforcement personnel with a short wreath laying ceremony at 11 am.

This wreath laying ceremony will take place at our local Fallen Officer Monument located at 600 Market Street.

As we attempt to honor those who have given their lives in service to our community amidst the ongoing concerns of COVID-19, the wreath laying will be videoed and posted online shortly thereafter for the general public to view.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the HCSO will not formally host a public Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony as we have consistently conducted for many years in conjunction with the Chattanooga Police Department.

On average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every (61) hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.