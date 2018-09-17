Help Homeless Animals Displaced by Florence

More animals will arrive at HES this week

The Humane Educational Society has partnered with The Humane Society of the United States and is prepared to receive a large number of displaced animals from areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Currently, HES is housing 20 dogs that arrived late Thursday night. About 60 more are expected.

This is peak time for shelters around the country; most, including HES are at max capacity. While our first priority is the animals and citizens of Hamilton County, HES has a reputation for helping out in times of crisis. We feel that it is our responsibility as animal welfare advocates to help our neighbors in South Carolina and North Carolina both two legged and four legged.

HES has set up a temporary shelter behind our building to house additional animals. None of the animals being transferred to HES are owned pets. However, HES staff will scan every animal in an attempt to make sure that no owned animals have been caught up in the chaos of Florence’s aftermath.

At this time we are not sure exactly how many animals HES will be taking in and when they will arrive. We are asking for the communities help to care for these animals. HES is offering an adoption special on adult dogs of $25 and $15 for cats in order to make space for displaced animals arriving at our shelter.

Foster families are also needed to house animals and provide additional space at the shelter. Our most pressing need is for monetary donations to provide medical care for any animals that have become sick or injured as a result of Hurricane Florence. All animals will need to be vaccinated, tested for heartworms, spayed and neutered.

"It's been a very very busy couple of days at the Humane Society," says Executive Director Bob Citrullo. "We have taken in animals from the hurricane affected areas many are in need of medical care and many just need some human companionship. I want to personally thank the staff who have worked many long hours, all the priceless volunteers who never stop asking what they can do to help, and all the people from our community and beyond who have brought donations into the shelter to help all of the animals. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing community of people who step up to the plate when needed! We are expecting more animals to arrive throughout the week. I know we ask a lot from everyone and I want everyone to know how much we truly appreciate all you do!"

To become an HES foster parent please contact Jordan Taylor at (423) 624-5302, x250. Adoptable animals can be viewed here. To adopt please visit our shelter at 212 N. Highland Park Ave. during our hours of operation; Monday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm, the shelter is open until 6 pm on Thursdays and from 12 pm to 4 pm on Sunday.