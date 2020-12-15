HES Cat Adoption Fees Waived In Effort To Reduce Overcrowding

The Humane Educational Society is at max capacity for cats. In an effort to reduce overcrowding and keep our cats healthy and happy, the Humane Educational Society is waiving cat adoption fees until further notice.

HES is currently caring for over 400 cats and kittens at the shelter and in foster care. Over 200 cats are currently available for adoption.

Adoptions are by appointment only at this time. Social distancing and precautions are in place on site. Those interested in adopting an HES cat can fill out an adoption application and view available cats online here. All HES cats are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and vetted before going to their forever homes.

Cat foster homes are also needed. For those who are not able to adopt, fostering a cat for the holidays will give a shelter cat a much needed break and provide space for other cats in need.

It costs nothing to foster an HES pet. The shelter provides everything the animal needs to thrive. All the foster parent needs to provide is a home to unwind in and lots of love and attention. Volunteers can sign up to foster an HES shelter pet online here.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!