HES Hosting A Whisker Wonderland Adoption Event To Get Pets Home For The Holidays

Humane Educational Society is hosting Whisker Wonderland, a free pet adoption event. Throughout the month of December, all pet adoptions (excluding puppies) will be free!

An adoption application is required and the public can find it at heschatt.org/adopt. No appointment necessary. Adoptions include all age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, rabies, and microchip.

"The holidays are a perfect time to make a furry friend addition to your family. The pet gets to join the festivities and traditions and is removed from a shelter environment where it can be stressful and lonely. Adopting a pet at this time of year, or any time of year) can be so rewarding and fulfilling for you and the pet you adopt." says Adrienne Koon, Director of Administration at Humane Educational Society

If you aren’t ready to commit to adoption, you can foster and still make a big difference in helping pets and HES. For more information, visit heschatt.org or follow @heschatt to learn more.  

HES will also host a holiday foster event in December in which you can foster short-term. Details on this can be found on our website at heschatt.org

HES Hours: 

  • Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm
  • Sunday 12pm - 4pm

