HES Is At Capacity, Hosts "Adoption Fees Waived Event" All Week

The Humane Educational Society is hosting a week-long adoption event with waived adoption fees.

All available animals, including puppies and kittens, will have the adoption fee waived for the rest of this week at 4155 Randolph Circle.

HES is hoping to get a message to the community that we are at capacity with more animals arriving every day.

"We've found homes for 32 animals since Saturday, but we still have 506 in care. It's urgent we find animals homes and recruit new fosters to make room for incoming animals." says Director of Administration, Adrienne Koon.

No appointment necessary for adoptions.

Available animals are listed online and can be browsed at: heschatt.org/adopt and as a time-saver, applications can be filled out online in advance of the event.

Donations are encouraged in lieu of fees to help HES care for the hundreds of animals currently in care.

Fostering is available if adoption is not an option. We provide all supplies and medical needs. heschatt.org/foster