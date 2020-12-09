HES Seeks To Place Every Animal In A Loving Home For The Holidays

The Humane Educational Society hopes to end 2020 on a high note by finding a home for every animal in our shelter for the holidays!

The shelter is hosting Home for the Holidays Adoption and Foster event for the entire month of December.

All animal adoption fees have been reduced to just $25 in hopes of encouraging the community to adopt a forever friend this holiday season. Adoption fee includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and unconditional love. A great deal!

Interim Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan says, “We have so many wonderful pets here at the shelter who don’t have a family for the holidays. Now that people are spending more time than ever at home, this may be a wonderful opportunity to bring a new furry friend into your life. Our staff and volunteers are here to help you find the perfect match.”

In an effort to protect adopters, staff and volunteers, adoptions are by appointment only at this time. Social distancing and precautions are in place on site. Those interested in adopting an HES pet can fill out an adoption application and view available pets online here.

Foster homes are a home for the holiday too. For those who are not able to adopt, HES wants to encourage the community to give back by starting a new holiday tradition, fostering an HES shelter pet.

Fostered pets are better sensitized to the world they will face when adopted. Spending time with people in a home-like environment enables adoptable animals to become comfortable with similar stimuli in a permanent home. The increase in socialization and playtime in foster care are good for our animal’s mental and physical health, which also increases their chances for eventual adoption.

It costs nothing to foster an HES pet. The shelter provides everything the animal needs to thrive. All the foster parent needs to provide is a home to unwind in and lots of love and attention. Volunteers can sign up to foster an HES shelter pet online here.

There is no greater gift than the love of a shelter pet and no greater gift for a shelter pet than a loving forever home.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!