Hiking The Cumberland Trail

Get out and experience the great outdoors with Outdoor Chattanooga

Outdoor Chattanooga wants to help you fulfill your new year’s resolution to get outside and be more active in 2019 with their Cumberland Trail Hiking Series.

Outdoor Chattanooga’s experienced guides will lead participants on short, section hikes—4 to 7 miles each—along the Cumberland Trail to explore unique geological formations, discover seasonal flora and fauna, and trek over creeks and across suspended bridges to the tops of ridges with waterfalls and scenic overlooks.

Outdoor Chattanooga has carefully selected the one-way hikes to be mostly downhill and will provide a shuttle to participants pre- or post-hike to maximize the experience and unique miles covered.

The Cumberland Trail (CT) is a scenic footpath along the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau that begins in Chattanooga’s backyard on Signal Mountain.

Building and maintaining the CT is a grassroots effort driven by volunteers with the Cumberland Trail Conference (CTC). The trail is still under construction, but with 210 of the projected 300 miles completed, there’s plenty of trail to explore.

Outdoor Chattanooga aims to connect participants with this scenic trail and encourage stewardship of Chattanooga’s local trails for continued access by offering nine different short-section hikes throughout the year.

The guided hiking series begins on January 26 and concludes December 14, with all half-day hikes being offered on Saturdays. Registration is required in advance as space is limited in the shuttle vehicle. The CT is a remote trail over rugged terrain.

Outdoor Chattanooga requires participants to have some hiking experience and be in good physical shape to hike 4–7 miles continuously on sections rated as moderately strenuous. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a participating parent or responsible adult. Cost: Free. Bring your sense of adventure and join them for one hike or the whole series!

Need more incentive to hike? Participants who complete hikes with Outdoor Chattanooga can earn credit toward the 50-miler award from the CTC, an honor few can claim. To earn the 50-miler award, individuals must complete 50 unique miles on the CT and 10 hours of service work with the CTC.

For more information or to register, email info@OutdoorChattanooga.com, call (423) 643-6888, or visit outdoorchattanooga.com