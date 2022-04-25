Holi Mela Celebration Comes To The Sculpture Fields This Saturday

Holi, a Hindu spring festival celebrated predominantly in India, Nepal and in parts of the Western world – now including Chattanooga – is known as the "festival of colors" and the "festival of love”.

Bring the whole family in white sundresses and tee shirts to the Sculpture Fields at 11 am on April 30th and leave in a blaze of color!

Chattanooga is home to a vibrant Desi cultural community – families descended from Southeast Asian areas of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Now Sush Shantha, Sujata Singh and their organization Desi Chattanoogan, along with the Asian Students Association of UTC, are bringing this colorful cultural celebration alive for our own Southeast American region.

“We are excited to have Chattanooga experience the joy and color of Holi,“ said event co-chairs Sush and Sujata. “Families will share a wonderful day of games, Indian cuisine and cultural activities, as well as the great fun of the color exchange.”

Guests may purchase pouches of vibrant color to share by tossing the colors on family members and friends. Once the colors are ﬂying back and forth, water can be splashed on so the colors run together on faces, arms and shirts. Sush and Sujata added: “We strongly suggest bringing a change of dry clothes for the drive home.”

Holi celebrations engage all the senses through festive touch, sights, sounds and smells. “Dholi '' Ketu Dave will circulate through the sculpture ﬁelds performing on his large tasseled drum called Dhol to the beats of popular Bollywood music spun by local Indian DJ Alok Patel. The program includes a fashion show of Traditional Indian clothes of India, choreographed by Sheila Boyington and modeled by area families.

People will also enjoy energetic and robust dance performances by local Desi kids choreographed by Sangeetha Chandran and Archana Brahmabhatt. Indian food from Ash Vardhana, Hema Selvam, Kiran Madipattla, KetoNooga, Dos Bros and other vendors will include street food, tandoori chicken, biryani and traditional South Indian food. There will be other vendors doing henna and selling Indian wares so we encourage you to bring cash or use cash apps.

Holi Festival sponsors:

Emerald Level: Vision Hospitality Group, Doctors Nilesh & Manisha Patel, Steve Johnson.

Ruby Level: Spice Trail, Agape Med Spa, Thinking Media, Barn Nursery, Proof Bar, Serina & Hiren Desai, Venya Portraits.

Colors Level: Janata Farmers’ Market, Fischer Evans, Northwestern Mutual, Charley & Misa Anakar.

Venue Sponsor: Sculpture Fields

Music Sponsor: Alok Patel

Gates open at 11 am. Festival grounds admission is $10.00 per person. Children 12 and under are free. VIP admission for 2 adults with Valet Parking and 2 bags of colors is $30. Food and activities are available with additional ticket purchase inside the festival grounds. We encourage people to buy tickets upfront so valet can be guaranteed.

Pre-event entry tickets may be purchased on the Facebook page for The Chattanooga Public Library Foundation.