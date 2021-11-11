Holiday Celebrations Continue With Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade

The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on November 26th with new features added to the event for people of all ages to enjoy.

Hosted on the Chattanooga Green starting at 4:30pm, real, live reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities. Additionally on the Chattanooga Green, a hot cocoa bar, fire pits, miniature train rides and food vendors will be on site with items available for purchase.

Starting at 7:00pm, the annual Lighted Boat Parade & Fireworks, sponsored by Erwin Marine Sales & The Southern Belle, will feature over 20 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge. Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00pm, fireworks will be launched over the Tennessee River.

“We enjoy hosting events for our Tennessee Valley boating community and the Lighted Boat Parade is a favorite each year. Our city has much to offer, especially when it comes to riverfront access. We are excited to ring in the holiday season with folks on the land and on the water,” stated Marc Gentry, General Manager at Erwin Marine Sales. Jon Reinert with the Southern Belle said, “This is our way to give back to the community for their 36 years of support!”

“We are excited to continue to welcome people back to Downtown, especially during the holiday season. Local businesses are still experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 and it is because of our sponsors and amazing partners like Erwin Marine Sales and the Southern Belle coming together, that we can host an event like the Reindeer on the Riverfront and Lighted Boat Parade,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “Events like this, combined with our $1000 Chattanooga Express Card Holiday Sweepstakes, are helping to bring back business to restaurants, shops and attractions located in our downtown.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks.

Full event details can be found at: https://www.rivercitycompany.com/events/reindeer-on-the-riverfront-amp-lighted-boat-parade

Event Details: