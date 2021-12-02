Holiday Hop Brings Music, Art, Fire Dancers And Roller Skating To Broad Street

Broad Street in Downtown Chattanooga will be overflowing with holiday spirit on December 11th. The event combines many holiday favorites with other exciting elements, creating a celebration for all ages to enjoy.

The event will take place between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street along Broad Street starting at 11am. Throughout the day, multiple bands will be playing throughout the street and on the main stage including local Chattanooga musicians “Fantastic Confabulation”, “Jill Andrews” from Nashville and the New Orleans hit band “Big Sam’s Funky Nation”.

In addition to the live music, the Holiday Hop will host local art and craft vendors, fire dancers, a performance by The Pop-Up Project and miniature train rides. The Grinch, with a full-sized heart, will be roaming about Broad Street as well, available for free holiday pictures.

Inside the former Rock/Creek space in The Block, Moonlight Roller will have adult skate rentals available from 1pm – 7pm. Children are welcome to skate but must bring their own skates to participate.

“The Broad Street Holiday Hop will provide another opportunity for the community to support our local businesses, artists and vendors during the holiday season. This event and others, like the Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade held on November 26th, are in direct response to the comments we heard from residents during our ONE Riverfront planning process. We look forward to hosting more free-to-the-public and diverse events as we enter 2022”, stated Emily Mack President and CEO, River City Company.

The Broad Street Holiday Hop is sponsored by: Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Made In Tennessee, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance and is presented by River City Company & Chattanooga Presents!

Event Details: