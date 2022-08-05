Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles

The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort.

The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove a transport van from Chattanooga to Virginia. HES's team departed at noon Wednesday to pick up 15-20 beagles that we being prepped for their trip to Chattanooga.

HES is an independent, local nonprofit but frequently works in collaboration with HSUS. Staff and volunteers are preparing to receive several beagles and provide needed specialized care.

"We are devastated at the suffering these dogs have endured HES staff and volunteers are eager to help these dogs find loving homes", says Rebecca Bryan, HES Executive Director. "Our rescue team and shelter staff are prepared for the beagles. Beagle-Mania is here! We have faith in the community to come together and help us meet the needs of local animals and the beagles."

Apply online to adopt at heschatt.org/dogs

For more beagle information heschatt.org/beagles