Humane Educational Society Hosting A Shelter Clearance Adoption Event Throughout July

Adopt or foster any animal during the month of July for free!

HES announces an opportunity for you, residents, and community members of Hamilton County to step into the role of rescuer. Come find a companion that loves unconditionally, desires you and your company, and will convince everyone that you are the greatest human on the planet!

We must CLEAR THE SHELTER. HES limits the intake of animals according to capacity for care guidelines. We are currently at capacity. Our resources become strained when we have so many exceptional animals available for adoption. Can YOU rescue an animal currently under the care of the Humane Educational Society? If so, we can rescue a few more.

HES is waiving adoption fees for all animals until July 31, 2022! You can take your new best friend home with you. Put on a cape, superhumans. Be a SUPERHERO for a deserving pet today. They will love you forever. Please visit our facility sometime this month and become a fur baby forever home for our deserving animals. All HES adoptions include spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, DAPPv and Bordetella vaccines, and microchip.

Apply online to adopt at heschatt.org/dogs

The Humane Educational Society is an independent 501(c) animal shelter located in Chattanooga, TN. Approximately 4,500 homeless pets are served through HES each year. We provide animal protection services in Hamilton County, adoptions, community vaccine clinics, youth educational programs, volunteer and foster opportunities, and more.