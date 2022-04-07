Humane Educational Society Hosts "Mission: Impawssible" Urgent Dog Adoption Event

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has too many dogs. Their dog kennels are full so they are waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs this Friday and Saturday.

Apply to adopt or foster online to clear out the kennels and give these deserving dogs a forever home or a home in which they can thrive until they're adopted.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, DAPPv and bordetella vaccines, and microchip.

"The kennels are totally full with more dogs coming in daily. We don't want to turn anyone away who needs help. Fostering and adopting really helps two dogs; the one you take home and the one that needs immediate housing in the shelter," says Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan.

"Dog admissions haven't increased by much, but the demand for adoptions, rescue transports, and foster dogs has decreased. Longer stay means less available kennels. The good news is that adopters and fosters come from the community we serve and can help be part of the solution."

Apply to adopt at heschatt.org/dogs

Apply to foster at heschatt.org/foster

The Humane Educational Society is an independent 501(c) animal shelter located in Chattanooga, TN. Approximately 4,500 homeless pets are served through HES each year. They provide animal protection services in Hamilton County, adoptions, community vaccine clinics, youth educational programs, volunteer and foster opportunities, and more.