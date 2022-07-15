Humane Educational Society Participates In Virginia Beagle Rescue

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has committed to rescuing several of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA.

The horrific conditions at the Envigo facility prompted a mandate by the US Department of Agriculture to find rescues for the dogs within 60 days. USDA inspections reveal egregious violations of the humane standard of treatment at the Virginia facility where they identified undernourished, wounded, sick, and non-responsive dogs. Typically, dogs born in large-scale breeding facilities experience prolonged neglect requiring behavioral and medical rehabilitation.

It is one of the largest-scale animal rescue operations in US history. HES has been asked to assist with placing beagles into loving adoptive homes.

There are at least 15 dogs currently committed for transport from VA for rehabilitative care. A date for pick up is yet to be confirmed. We anticipate a call in the coming weeks. As summer shelter capacity and resources allow, HES will continue helping with the rescue effort.

Dogs placed in the care of the Humane Society of the United States are being assessed in Virginia and assigned to rescue partners across the US for scheduled pickups. This process could take several weeks due to the volume of animals.

HES is an independent, local nonprofit but frequently works in collaboration with HSUS. Staff and volunteers are preparing to receive several beagles and provide needed specialized care.

"We are devastated at the suffering these dogs have endured HES staff and volunteers are eager to help these dogs find loving homes, says Rebecca Bryan, HES Executive Director. "We are ready to hop in the transport van whenever we receive the call. It may not come for a couple of weeks, but staff already have go-bags packed, just in case. Summer is our busy season. We have faith in the community to come together and help us meet the needs of local animals and the beagles."

Apply online to adopt at heschatt.org/dogs