Humane Educational Society's "Rescues On The Runway" Returns This June

Get ready for Rescues on the Runway 2022.

It will be a night of magic and excitement including a cocktail hour, socializing with adoptable ambassador dogs, puppies, and kittens, followed by a three-course meal, with a vegetarian/gluten free option available. These animals' lives are saved by YOU supporting the shelter.

Dinner will be followed by Chattanooga’s most unique runway show, featuring stories of hope, kindness, and community. You will meet the animals touched by this amazing work and meet the people who make it happen. Of course, animals will also be strutting their stuff on the runway!

​After the show, you will have an opportunity to bid on live auction items and save lives while you're at it.

We also have an online silent auction that will go live June 5th! We have hundreds of items donated by local businesses. Every item you win makes a difference for the animals who need it most!

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Location: Chattanooga Convention Center

Tickets are on sale now at heschatt.org/rescues