Humane Educational Society To Host Cat Trap/Neuter/Return Workshop

The Humane Educational Society hopes to stop the influx of kittens that begin each spring and lasts all fall through a collaborative Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program.

The shelter is collaborating with TNR advocates McKamey Animal Center, SCRATCH Inc, and Chattaneuter to manage community cats in Hamilton County.

Community cats are unowned cats who live outdoors in virtually every landscape on human populated continents. Since cats can begin reproducing at 4 months of age and have multiple litters a season, small colonies can become large ones very quickly.

The goal of trap, neuter, release (TNR) programs is to reduce outdoor cat populations over time. Sterilization also reduces problematic behaviors like fighting and spraying.

Through various TNR programs in Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga, community cats are trapped, taken to a clinic, sedated, spayed or neutered, given a rabies vaccine and an ear tip to signal that the cat is spayed or neutered.

HES Community Outreach Manager, Jeanine Cloyd says, "TNR is the only approach making a difference in the number of kittens being born and the general health of our community cats. Over time we will see a reduction in community cat populations, at-risk kittens, and total cats entering shelters."

"Community cat issues have to be solved within the community," says HES Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan. "We desperately need volunteers in the field helping to trap and coordinate with people who have a cat problem. I think the partnership between HES, McKamey, SCRATCH, and Chattaneuter is a huge step in the right direction. Cat owners, please keep your cats safe indoors and have them spayed and neutered before they are four months old to prevent accidental litters."

Get involved with our workshop on July 10th for all things TNR; what it is, why it works, and how the public can help. HES will go over best practices, getting along with neighbors, trapping, feeding, seasonal concerns, and more. The goal of the workshop is to engage the public so they will join in the efforts as volunteers and community cat advocates making our neighborhoods and towns not only better for community cats but also for the humans they live near.

DETAILS:

WHAT: TNR Workshop

WHERE: Humane Educational Society

ADDRESS: 4155 Randolph Circle, Chattanooga 37406

TIME: 2pm - 3:30pm, July 10th

RSVP: Please RSVP as seats are limited

Community Cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and released back to their outdoor homes.