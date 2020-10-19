Hunter Museum Brings Fun To Fall With Off The Wall

Looking for a way to treat yourself, but still support the community? Look no further than Off the Wall, a free virtual benefit for the Hunter Museum. Presented by First Horizon, Off the Wall features an online auction for art lovers as well as those interested in one-of-a-kind exclusive experiences.

The auction has something for everyone, whether it be a unique work of art, a golf, outdoor adventure or vacation package, a child's ultimate birthday bash, a behind the scenes small group tour of the Jack Daniel's Distillery, in-home chef prepared dinners for ten, or working with a local artist to create the perfect piece.

View the auction items online beginning October 26 or in-person at the museum during normal business hours beginning October 31. Bidding opens October 26, with "buy it now" options available, and will culminate with a free virtual event hosted by the inimitable Jim Kennedy on November 12.

For a more event-like experience, tickets are available for limited-capacity, in-person preview parties at the museum the week of November 9 and for multi-course, in-home dinners from Events with Taste on November 12. Table host packages include delivery of dinners for 10 on November 12 to a location of your choice, along with a server to manage all the details while the host or hosts enjoy time with their guests. Tickets on sale now at huntermuseum.org.

Thank you to our sponsors and all our supporters who make it possible for the Hunter to connect people from every background to creativity, knowledge and ideas.

Visit huntermuseum.org for more information and to register for the online auction and purchase add-on tickets.

