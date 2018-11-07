In The Kitchen With Ben Park

Touching base with the Flying Squirrel’s new Executive Chef

Every once in a while, as you’re strolling through your life of knowing everything and everyone and you’re comforted by your pedantic ways, a new individual or ideal or idiosyncrasy comes along and disrupts your understanding of the workings of life to your very core.

Recently for myself, that fateful twist was meeting Ben Park.

Not long ago, Ben took the helm of the kitchen at one of Chattanooga’s favorite culinary and imbibing establishments, the Flying Squirrel. Truth be told, I had been trying to find a time to sit down with Chef Park for quite a while.

He isn’t easy to pin down, and after an hour with Chef, it’s easy to see why. His mind speeds through the day at a hundred miles an hour.

While some people are wondering which Netflix show to binge next, he’s pondering the best way to incorporate local immigrant farmers produce into Chattanooga’s restaurant sourcing scene.

While others are on shopping trips to the mall, Ben is infatuated with developing an understanding of the immensely complicated socio-political history and definition of Southern food.

His initial influence potentially a mystery forever, Ben found comfort in an otherwise vacant kitchen from a young age. His introduction to cuisine wasn’t out of beloved family recipes or culinarily-clad caretakers. He cooked out of necessity, a leader in his kitchen from the beginning.

After coming up through some serious kitchens, including St. John’s and Easy Bistro, as well as an extended stint in the culinary powerhouse of Chicago, Chef developed a multifaceted skillset of technique and prowess.

Now, after learning and growing in Chattanooga’s best kitchens, it was time for Ben to take the reins with endeavors that would fulfil his creative desires.

“I want to carry the same quality products, but do that plus fun,” says Ben. “Sometimes the actual food can be lost in the process.”

His belief that “food is the strongest identity of a culture” comes out as he shares his excitement about his new role at the Squirrel. After leaving Easy Bistro in 2017, he and his partner Chloe Wright started a roving supper club named MouthGremlin, setting up pop-up dinners across the city to raving success in the more underground culinary scene.

Now at the steering wheel of both projects, Ben hopes to continue his goal of exploring the region's vast greatness.

“Our proximity to extensive farmers and purveyors is amazing. David Chang comes to Tennessee to source his ham. Anson Mills is just a few hours away. Countless farms producing incredible products of all kinds are on our doorstep. It’s time that we embrace it and push Chattanooga’s culinary scene to its destiny of being a world class culinary destination.”

Almost immediately, Ben presents himself as a gastro-visionary. But it’s when he starts talking about his obligations to society that his own potential and greatness shines.

“It’s important to hold yourself as a teacher once you have the ability. Share your knowledge and skill and the entire system gets better because of it.”