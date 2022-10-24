International Market And More Series Returns October 29th For Día De Los Santos

Art 120 along with their International Outreach Partner, Culture Chatt, is organizing three market events in Patten Parkway for the public to enjoy.

The events begin October 29th and will close in late spring of 2023. Conveniently located downtown off Georgia Avenue, between 8th Street and ML King Boulevard, each event is free to the public and will support up to twenty vendors that reflect Chattanooga’s beautifully diverse community. Art 120’s International Market and More events are free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Saturday, October 29th kicks off their cultural market series by highlighting Chattanooga’s Latin American community with a special Día de los Santos celebration featuring traditional dance from local Folklorico groups, Latin artwork, and Dia De Los Santos art activities, plus lots of great food from Guatemala, Brazil, Haiti, and others. The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is also hosting a Halloween Bash across the street so attendees can enjoy events from two local arts and cultural organizations.

The International Market and More series returns in the spring with two events. One highlighting the performances, art and food from our African and Southeast Asia neighbors and the other celebrates Chattanooga’s Asian community.

In addition to the Patten Parkway series, The International Market and More will participate in a pop up for Artists’ Sunday on November 27th and Mainx24 on December 3rd.

To stay up to date with the International Market and More schedule, follow Art 120 on Facebook @art120, Instagram @art120chatt, and on Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/art120eb.

Special thanks to our Patten Parkway Cultural Partners: River City Company, ArtsBuild, The City of Chattanooga, Reagan Outdoor, Tennessee Arts Commission, and Z.C. Patten Fund.