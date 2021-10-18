International Market Coming To Cooper’s Alley For Multiple Weekends

Art 120’s International Market series will highlight Chattanooga’s cultural diversity over multiple weekends starting on October 24th in Cooper’s Alley.

Each event will support up to twenty vendors that reflect Chattanooga’s beautifully diverse community. All the International Markets are free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Kicking off the series and celebrating United Nations Day on Sunday, October 24th, the cultural market series will be from 11:00am to 5:00pm, offering food, music and art of South Asia and Africa. Attendees can experience Henna and crafts along with colorful art and amazing food from these regions. Performances include an interactive drum circle led by local musician, Kofi Mowaku, Bollywood dance lessons and even an Indian cooking class.

RSVP’s are requested to allow vendors to prepare enough food: https://tinyurl.com/marketevent1

The following Sunday, October 31st, highlights the Latin American community with a special Dia de los Santos celebration featuring traditional dance from Xochipilli Danza Folklorico, a multicultural singing circle led by Veronica Herrera, and Dia De Los Santos art activities. Additionally, a variety of food will be featured from Guatemala, Brazil and South America.

The market returns November 28th for a special Artist’s Sunday. This alternative to Black Friday showcases the work and performances from local artists. Attendees will have a variety of food to enjoy, activities with Art 120 and International Paint Pals along with plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts for family and friends.

The final event in the series will be on Saturday, December 11th, with a world holiday market organized by Culture Chatt from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Afterwards, the market will reopen at 6:00pm with a small, Bavarian night market to celebrate Krampusnacht. Attendees will also enjoy live music by Ashley and the X’s.

To stay up to date with the International Market and More schedule, follow Art 120 on Facebook @art120, Instagram @art120chatt, and on Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/art120eb .

For vendor information and to register, please visit: www.tinyurl.com/mandmreg

A special thank you to the supporters of the International Market: River City Company, ArtsBuild, Reagan Outdoor, Tennessee Arts Commission, Culture Philanthropy, Culture Chatt, and The Lyndhurst Foundation

