IRONMAN 70.3 Returns To Chattanooga On Sunday, May 23

Following more than a year of COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon returns to racing in the Scenic City on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

“We are pleased to see IRONMAN events return, which have a significant economic impact on Hamilton County businesses and our people. We commend IRONMAN on working to protect the health of our community and implement practices to increase safety for participants and residents,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

The race will follow IRONMAN’s Safe Return to Racing Guidelines, a set of industry-leading guidelines prepared in accordance with standards for open-air endurance events from the World Health Organization (WHO) and guidance from the IRONMAN Global Medical Advisory Board that builds on the pillars of enhanced hygiene, screening and education, density reduction, touchpoint minimization and athlete self-reliance.

"Chattanooga is thrilled to be able to welcome IRONMAN back to our city again, not only because we're excited to see athletes get back to racing again but also because IRONMAN has put a tremendous amount of thought and consideration into adapting their event to keep our entire community safe," said Mayor Tim Kelly. "Our city is fortunate to have partners like IRONMAN who have demonstrated that they are committed to going above and beyond in planning a safe race and following public health guidelines."

“It’s hard to put it into words. Our passion for putting on events is only surpassed by our athlete’s passion for racing,” said Brian Myrick, Race Director for the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, a Family Bakery. “We have worked hard to implement our Safe Return to Racing Guidelines that will allow us to conduct these races safely and in doing so, the feeling of getting back to doing what we love in racing is priceless. We are learning event-by-event and we are looking forward to working with Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and Walker County to bring back racing under safe and enjoyable conditions for all involved.”

In addition to working with Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration, the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon team has worked closely with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Walker County Ga. and the State of Georgia to make sure guidelines set forth by those agencies ensure a great race experience for everyone involved.

What to Know:

Popular early-season IRONMAN 70.3 event offers participants opportunity to compete with a scenic, mountainous backdrop and riverfront views.

The event is expected to attract more than 7,300 people, including visitors, athletes and spectators

The Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon will offer 150 qualifying slots to the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission taking place in St. George, Utah; There will also be an additional 50 Women For Tri qualifying slots up for grabs for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship with further details available here

Volunteering is one of the best ways for friends and families to see their athletes on race day. Anyone who’s interested, please email imchattanooga@ironmanvolunteers.com or submit an application at www.ironman.com/volunteer .

or submit an application at . IRONMAN will return to Chattanooga when it will host the 2021 IRONMAN North American TriClub Championship at the 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee a Family Bakery on September 26.

The Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run south of downtown Chattanooga, into North Georgia and Walker County, providing incredible views of Lookout Mountain and the Tennessee River. Athletes will take on a new swim course in the Tennessee River this year when they swim directly down river, making for faster swim times. The bike course offers a gorgeous view of Lookout Mountain as participants head out 11 miles south of town for a rolling 34-mile loop in north Georgia. The day ends with a chance to enjoy Chattanooga’s many tourist attractions as athletes take in the Tennessee Riverwalk and the beautiful Riverfront Parkway during the two-loop run.

For more information about the 2021 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery visit, www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga.