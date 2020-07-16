IRONMAN Chattanooga Competitions Postponed To 2021

by

Based on the recent mandate from the City of Chattanooga in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon originally scheduled for September 27 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.

Additionally, the Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee, A Family Bakery triathlon rescheduled for August 23 cannot take place in 2020 and will return on May 23, 2021. All registered athletes for both triathlons will be receiving an email with further information.

"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future," IRONMAN organizers said in a statement.

More information about future Chattanooga events can be found ironman.com/im-chattanooga

by

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 16, 2020

Friday

July 17, 2020

Saturday

July 18, 2020

Sunday

July 19, 2020

Monday

July 20, 2020

Tuesday

July 21, 2020

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse