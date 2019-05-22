It's Time To Dance…Tonight!

Tango (or waltz) your way to confidence and connection

Many people, like myself, are scared to death of dance. Perhaps the rawest expression of emotion, often mesmerizing in scope and ability and talent, dance is something that I am in awe of. It is an awareness of body, mind, collaboration, and the symbiosis between all of these.

Dance is at the same time therapeutic and maddening. Perfection is unattainable, yet doing a poor job is only possible if you don’t care. A lack of effort or passion is the only feasible way to fail. It is, in some form or other, for everyone.

We realize eventually that it isn’t a fear of dance, but a fear that we’ll enjoy it more than we ever imagined that keeps us from taking that first step.

“The hardest part is putting your foot through the door. A failure to learn is a failure to teach. It’s our job to communicate and make it easy. Anything new is going to be nerve-wracking at first. Get over the fear. Jump in and try it,” remarks Kyle Barels, co-owner and instructor of Dance Tonight Chattanooga.

Kyle is a life-long dancer and arts activist and is glowing with an unyielding passion for his craft. As Chattanooga—and especially the Southside—progresses in diversifying artistry, mediums like dance are growing in popularity. Dance Tonight is more than just a concept. It is a multi-faceted opportunity for the people of Chattanooga.

On top of being an exhilarating physical workout, it is both a communication technique and an opportunity to develop a healthy and vibrant mental state. Recommended by psychiatrists and relationship counselors, it is a true healing art.

“It’s invaluable for couples. Dance teaches better ways of listening and communicating,” continues Kyle. “It’s also a fantastic way to develop new social skills and work through issues of social anxiety.” What better way to learn to communicate with a life partner than through developing a passionate and honest hobby alongside each other?

“Our mission is to make social dancing more approachable. We want it to be completely normal for people to be seen swing dancing while out and about in Chattanooga, or doing some tango or salsa. Many of our clients tell us they’ve never gone out dancing before working with us, and we just want to continue to be a place where people can feel comfortable learning to dance with others,” exclaims Casey Haywood, co-owner and Kyle’s business partner.

Casey is not only chasing after his dream; he is seeing it become a reality. In addition to teaching dance, the school often collaborates with other ventures in town to create performances. Whether it’s a well-rehearsed recital, cultural event, or another performance piece, or simply the quality of dance heightened at weddings and fundraisers, Dance Tonight is skyrocketing Chattanooga’s dancing skillset.

Dance Tonight is right where it belongs; in the middle of Chattanooga’s bustling creative arts scene on Main Street. They offer private lessons, group lessons, and dance parties in their three-tiered exploratory learning system.

Visit dancetonightchattanooga.com for a more detailed description of the wide array on offer. Or better yet, stop in and talk to them in person. It may be the best gift you could ever share with a loved one. Gentlemen, imagine the smile on your partner’s face when you break down your barriers and show your vulnerability and willingness to try new things.

“Partnership dancing is two bodies moving as one. It’s a communication of the bodies,” says Kyle. Maybe it’s a little bit scary. Maybe it’s the best decision you’ll ever make. Show your humanity and let yourself communicate by moving to the tunes.