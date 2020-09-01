Join the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in Fight Against Hunger

Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country. In the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s 20-county service area in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, it is projected that 1 in 5 people overall could face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That number increases to 1 in 4 children in the same area.

That’s why the Chattanooga Area Food Bank joins Feeding America food banks nationwide this September to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in America.

This year’s campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of people living paycheck to paycheck. Due to staggering unemployment rates, Feeding America estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.

“While we make special plans for Hunger Action Month every year, the continued impact of the pandemic means urgent action is still needed,” said Mark Hilling, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank. “Every act against hunger counts. Donating, volunteering or sharing our posts on social media can help feed a family.”

During Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank encourages people who can help to take action to fight hunger through simple acts of donating, signing up to volunteer or sharing social media posts.

Everyone is encouraged to wear orange on Hunger Action Day on September 10 to show their support for people facing hunger.

Several Chattanooga Buildings will light up orange during Hunger Action Month or Hunger Action Day including The Westin, The Baker Donelson Building, The Block and others.

In Whitfield County, local ambassadors and area businesses are teaming together to launch an educational awareness campaign focused on the increased need for hunger relief and the Northwest Georgia Branch of the Food Bank’s response.

Businesses are encouraged to post the Hunger Action Month flyer available at ChattFoodBank.org .

. More ways to get involved will be shared on the Food Bank’s social media platforms @ChattFoodBank.

“We need your help now more than ever,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Hunger in this country existed long before COVID-19, but the pandemic has thrust more and more of our neighbors into food insecurity, and food banks are responding to a sustained, increased demand. With support of the community, together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”

September marks the 13th year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about the food bank and other ways to get involved in Hunger Action Month, please visit ChattFoodBank.org or HungerActionMonth.org. Supporters can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media by tagging @ChattFoodBank, #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.

Anyone in need of food can visit chattfoodbank.org/hungry to find help close to where they live. Hamilton County residents may dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 to be connected with a voucher for an emergency food box.

About the Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Founded in 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission is to lead a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region. In its 20-county service area of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, up to 1 in 5 people overall and more than 1 in 4 children could face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food through its network of more than 200 partner agencies to serve children, families, seniors, veterans and others who are facing hunger.

The Food Bank is a proud member of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief umbrella nonprofit organization in the U.S. For more information about the Food Bank or to how to get involved, visit chattfoodbank.org, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

