Infinity Flux channels our nerd/geek culture for a cause

This coming November, Infinity Flux Cards, Comics and Games marks four years in business...but there is so much more to celebrate than simple longevity.

This locally owned comic book shop is a superhero in the community’s eyes as they have been repeat contributors to many non-profits including the Chattanooga Film Festival, the Chattanooga Rollergirls, the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee, Northgate Public Library, and Hixson High School.

Stop by the store on Hixson Pike this Saturday afternoon from 1-5 p.m. for “Karting For Kitties”, hosted by the Untitled Nerd Network and benefiting the Humane Educational Society (HES) of Chattanooga.

Lonnie Henderson, creator of the Untitled Nerd Network which features “nerd/geek culture for all ages”, has a soft spot for cats and once he partnered with Infinity Flux, it was game on!

Technically this is the second year for the fundraiser but the name has changed while the concept has remained the same. Last year, it was “Furever Friends Fundraising” that raised $350 and this year “Karting For Kitties” has a goal to raise double.

The rules are simple. Pay $5 for entry to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch against Lonnie (who remains undefeated). There is also an option to pay $10 for a team of three to take him on as a tag team effort may be what’s needed to take home the win.

Either way, all entry fees go directly to the HES and it enters you to win a grand prize of ConNooga 2019 Saturday passes, a $40 Infinity Flux gift certificate and a pair of weekend passes to Metrotham Con’s 2019 show. If you win a race against Lonnie, then you are entered into an additional bonus giveaway.

Door prizes and a silent auction will also be available for those who wish not to put their gaming skills to the test. Silent auction items include autograph cat prints from Jenny Parks Illustration, a box of sweet treats from Einstein Bros. Bagels in Hixson, a year of pizza from Old Chicago at Northgate mall, a Chattanooga Rollergirls gift basket, hand-drawn colored cat pieces from AArt, a penguin-painted canvas straight from the Tennessee Aquarium and much more.

Even if you aren’t interested in comics or video games, Infinity Flux’s mission is to provide a place “without barriers where anyone feels welcome”, according to Meagan Frey, who is in charge of marketing and has a passion for encouraging creativity and community.

“It’s like saying you don’t like movies,” she adds. “Everything has a comic so if you like The Walking Dead, unicorns or tacos--there is a comic for it.”

Rapidly expanding, Infinity Flux added a second location in 2016 and was fortunate enough for it to be just a few doors down in the same complex. Be you an animal lover, gamer, comic collector or just curious, make it a point to peek your head into either door at 3643 Hixson Pike for an opportunity to discover a new-found fun.