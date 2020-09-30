Kelly Subaru And HES Host Fall Adoption Event

Kelly Subaru will be co-hosting the Fall in Love Adoption Event with the Humane Educational Society.

During the month of October, the Humane Educational Society will reduce adoption fees for dogs and cats to $25 in an effort to place as many pets in loving forever homes as possible. Included in HES adoption fees are all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip.

Kelly Subaru will donate $100 to the Humane Educational Society for every animal adopted during the Fall in Love Adoption Event up to 31 pets.

“At Kelly Subaru, we are committed to helping all animals stay safe and healthy. In honor of National Make A Dog’s Day, Kelly Subaru, in partnership with Subaru of America, will be donating $100 for every dog adopted from the Humane Educational Society during the month of October to help find up to 31 very good boys a new home!” said the Kelly Subaru team.

All adopters are subject to normal Humane Educational Society adoption guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should submit an application online here or make an appointment by calling 423.624.5302. HES is currently conducting adoptions by appointment only in response to COVID-19.

All available pets at the Humane Educational Society can be viewed on our website here. This fall is the perfect time to find your new best friend at the Humane Educational Society!

